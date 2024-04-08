Boy, 10, wounded in drive-by shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — The Broward Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video showing the moment a 10-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting last month in Pompano Beach.

Broward County deputies said the drive-by shooting occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. on March 21 near the 300 block of Northwest 18th Avenue.

Surveillance video released Monday shows the victim dribbling a basketball while crossing the street when another person riding a scooter appears. A few seconds later, a gray car drives by and shots are fired from inside.

The video shows the scooter rider drop to the ground as the 10-year-old boy runs away. The car is seen in the video turning north and speeding away.

Deputies said the boy was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators said no other injuries were reported.

Anyone who recognizes the car or the shooter is asked to call Detective Brittany Armstrong at 954-321-4888 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.