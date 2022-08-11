Watch Now
Boca Raton man accused of groping 10-year-old girl at Pembroke Lakes Mall

Julian Lambert, 42, arrested on indecent exposure, molestation charges
A South Florida mother says she's concerned a man accused of groping her daughter at the Pembroke Lakes Mall could do it again.
Posted at 11:11 AM, Aug 11, 2022
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A Boca Raton man is accused of groping a 10-year-old girl at the food court of a South Florida mall.

Pembroke Pines police said Julian Lambert, 42, was arrested on indecent exposure and molestation charges.

The girl's mother told WPLG that Lambert exposed himself to her daughter while she was waiting in line at the food court inside the Pembroke Lakes Mall.

Girl groped at food court of Pembroke Lakes Mall
This is the food court at the Pembroke Lakes Mall where police say Juian Lambert, 42, of Boca Raton, exposed himself and groped a 10-year-old girl.

Her older sisters yelled at the man, scaring him off.

The girls told police and he was later arrested.

Lambert was released from jail on bond, but the girl's mother is worried that he may do it again.

"This is where he hunts," she said. "He hunts on our children."

