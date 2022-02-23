Watch
Belle Glade man dies after dump truck slips into canal at Parkland construction site

Jeffrey Seraphin, 24, drowns after dump truck falls into water
WPLG
Divers search a man-made canal for the driver of a dump truck that fell into the water at a construction site, Feb. 22, 2022, in Parkland, Fla.
Posted at 11:16 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 11:16:18-05

PARKLAND, Fla. — A Belle Glade man died Tuesday after the dump truck he was driving fell into a canal at a construction site in Parkland, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Jeffrey Seraphin, 24, was reversing toward the man-made canal to dump a load of dirt and mud when it slipped into the water just after 10:30 a.m. at the construction site on Loxahatchee Road, BSO spokeswoman Claudine Caro said.

Seraphin was able to get out of the truck and tried to swim to shore but was unsuccessful and drowned, Caro said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Divers were called to help search for Seraphin, whose body was eventually recovered.

BSO traffic homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

