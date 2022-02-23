Belle Glade man dies after dump truck slips into canal at Parkland construction site

PARKLAND, Fla. — A Belle Glade man died Tuesday after the dump truck he was driving fell into a canal at a construction site in Parkland, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Jeffrey Seraphin, 24, was reversing toward the man-made canal to dump a load of dirt and mud when it slipped into the water just after 10:30 a.m. at the construction site on Loxahatchee Road, BSO spokeswoman Claudine Caro said.

Seraphin was able to get out of the truck and tried to swim to shore but was unsuccessful and drowned, Caro said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Divers were called to help search for Seraphin, whose body was eventually recovered.

BSO traffic homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.