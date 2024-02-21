Amber Alert issued for kidnapped 8-month-old Broward County girl

DAVIE, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued Wednesday for a missing 8-month-old girl in Broward County who authorities said was kidnapped.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Amelia Martinez was last seen in the area of the 4900 block of Southwest 148th Avenue in Davie.

🚨A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Amelia Martinez, last seen in the area of the 4900th block of SW 148 Avenue in Davie, Florida. The child may be in the company of Arys Martinez. They may be traveling in an unknown vehicle. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/S6QNl4Txly — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) February 21, 2024

The child may be with Arys Martinez, 34, and they may be traveling in an unknown vehicle, the FDLE said.

If you've seen the pair or know where they are, call 911 immediately.