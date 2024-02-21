Watch Now
Amber Alert issued for kidnapped 8-month-old Broward County girl

Amelia Martinez last seen in 4900 block of Southwest 148th Avenue in Davie, FDLE says
An Amber Alert was issued for 8-month-old Amelia Martinez of Davie, Florida on Feb. 21, 2024.jpg
Posted at 8:09 AM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 08:10:58-05

DAVIE, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued Wednesday for a missing 8-month-old girl in Broward County who authorities said was kidnapped.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Amelia Martinez was last seen in the area of the 4900 block of Southwest 148th Avenue in Davie.

The child may be with Arys Martinez, 34, and they may be traveling in an unknown vehicle, the FDLE said.

If you've seen the pair or know where they are, call 911 immediately.

