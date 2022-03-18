Airboats crash in Parkland, several people hurt

PARKLAND, Fla. — Several people were hurt Friday after two airboats crashed in Broward County.

According to WSVN, the wreck happened around 11 a.m. in a body of water off Loxahatchee Road in Parkland on the Broward-Palm Beach County line.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue said two people were taken to a local hospital as trauma patients, while two others were treated at the scene for their injuries.

Aerial video showed one of the airboats engulfed in flames on the water.

VIDEO OF CRASH:

Airboats crash in Parkland

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is taking over the investigation. It's unclear what caused the airboats to crash.