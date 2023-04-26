2 workers found dead, another hospitalized after fumigating Baer's Furniture warehouse in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Two employees of a pesticide company were found dead and a third was hospitalized after fumigating a South Florida furniture warehouse last weekend.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokesman Carey Codd said the three employees completed their work Saturday afternoon at the Baer's Furniture warehouse on Northwest 12th Avenue in Pompano Beach. A few hours later, Codd said, one of the employees felt ill and went to a Palm Beach County hospital to be treated.

The two other employees were found dead later that day in Boynton Beach and Hollywood, Codd said.

A Broward County hazardous materials team evacuated the warehouse Tuesday as a precaution.

The building was cleared and employees were allowed back inside later in the day.

Police in Boynton Beach and Hollywood were investigating the deaths in those jurisdictions, Codd said.