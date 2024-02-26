2 new measles cases in Broward County, bringing total to 8

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two new cases of measles were reported this weekend in Broward County, bringing the total number of cases to eight.

The Florida Department of Health said the seventh measles case was confirmed in a child under 5 years old on Saturday and happened outside Manatee Bay Elementary School in Weston, where six previous cases had been confirmed.

On Sunday, the number of confirmed cases rose to eight.

The Broward County Public Schools superintendent is assuring the public that the school is not dangerous.

Doctors said the ones who are vulnerable to measles are kids who are unvaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the first MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine at 12 to 15 months old and the second between 4 and 6 years old.

It's required for kindergarten and doctors said it's about 98% effective at preventing measles.