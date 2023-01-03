Watch Now
15-year-old boy fatally wounded in Fort Lauderdale shooting

Teen pronounced dead at Broward Health Medical Center
Posted at 4:21 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 16:21:26-05

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy was fatally wounded in a shooting Monday in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

The teenager was pronounced dead at Broward Health Medical Center, Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the shooting in the 1100 block of Northwest 12th Street about 4:15 p.m.

WPLG reported that a gun and a pair of sandals were left on the pavement after the shooting.

The boy's identity hasn't been released.

Liening said the shooting remained under investigation Tuesday.

