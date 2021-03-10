15-year-old accused of killing South Florida real estate agent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy is accused of killing a South Florida real estate agent after forcing him to drive to an ATM and withdraw money.

The Broward County State Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that the teen was already in custody on unrelated charges when investigators identified him as the suspect in the death of Stefano Barbosa.

Prosecutors are charging the teen as an adult.

Police said Barbosa, 37, had just obtained signatures from a customer when the teen approached him with a gun on Feb. 1.

Investigators said Barbosa withdrew $1,000 and then the teen shot him.