15-year-old accused of killing South Florida real estate agent

Victim killed after being forced to withdraw $1,000
WTVJ
The driver's side window of Stefano Barbosa's car is shattered after the real estate agent's fatal shooting.
Stefano Barbosa's car with bullet holes after fatal shooting
Posted at 10:40 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 14:59:58-05

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy is accused of killing a South Florida real estate agent after forcing him to drive to an ATM and withdraw money.

The Broward County State Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that the teen was already in custody on unrelated charges when investigators identified him as the suspect in the death of Stefano Barbosa.

Prosecutors are charging the teen as an adult.

Police said Barbosa, 37, had just obtained signatures from a customer when the teen approached him with a gun on Feb. 1.

Investigators said Barbosa withdrew $1,000 and then the teen shot him.

