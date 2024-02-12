Watch Now
1 dead in deputy-involved shooting in Weston

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Capri Lane
Posted at 11:43 AM, Feb 12, 2024
WESTON, Fla. — The Broward's Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that killed a person Monday morning.

The incident occurred at around 9:11 a.m. in the 1400 block of Capri Lane in Weston.

BSO said their Broward County Regional Communications received a report of a "possible suspicious person" in the area. Investigators said, when deputies responded to the scene they made contact with the individual.

"At some point during the response, deputies made contact with the individual and a deputy-involved shooting occurred," BSO said in a news release.

The individual died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

