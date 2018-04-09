Broward man with AR-15 arrested under new risk protection order law: BSO

The Broward Sheriff's Office has arrested a Deerfield Beach man for failing to turn over firearms and ammunition under the new risk protection order law that was passed following the Parkland school shooting in February.

Jerron Smith, 31, was arrested on April 5 after a judge approved a temporary order for him to surrender his firearms and ammunition following his arrest in March on an attempted murder charge, BSO officials said.

Detectives removed an AR-15, a .22 caliber rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a bump stock and numerous other "weapon-related items" from Smith's home Thursday, officials said.

Officials said it's believed to be the first arrest in the state for violating a risk protection order after the statute was passed on March 9 in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17. The new law is intended to give law enforcement officers the authority they need to remove weapons from violent or mentally ill individuals.

Smith was arrested on March 29 after authorities say he shot into a vehicle as a man was inside. He was released from jail two days later on $3,000 bond.

After BSO applied and was granted the temporary order, a SWAT team and detectives went to his home to serve the order but Smith didn't immediately surrender the firearms and ammunition and refused to allow officers inside his home, officials said. After getting a search warrant, deputies found the items, officials said.

Smith was being held on $100,000 bond Monday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

As part of the temporary order, detectives included information from two of Smith's previous arrests, including his arrest last February for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The state later declined to prosecute the case.

He was also arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in May 2016, officials said.

"The newly signed law is clearly proving its worth to law enforcement and the public," Sheriff Scott Israel said. "We are thankful to have this valuable tool at our disposal to help keep deadly weapons out of the hands of individuals who demonstrate an obvious threat to themselves or others."

