Brightline temporarily suspends service between Orlando and West Palm Beach due to flooding

Brightline said they are temporarily suspending train service between Orlando and West Palm Beach until Wednesday, Nov. 4, due to flooding.

Brightline said train service between Orlando and West Palm Beach will resume at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Train service between Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach is operating normally.

"The safety of our guests, teammates, and the communities we serve remains our highest priority. Maintenance personnel are on scene, and train service will resume when conditions allow safe movement through the area. Rail infrastructure teams are actively monitoring conditions in coordination with Florida East Coast Railway (FECR) and Brevard County Emergency Management throughout the rail corridor. As water levels recede, repair work is completed, and all tracks, signals, and crossings are inspected, passenger service will be able to resume," Brightline said in its announcement.

Guests with affected reservations will be contacted directly regarding travel options. Brightline encourages guests to monitor their website and app for updates.