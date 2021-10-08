Brevard County Sheriff's Office confiscates 770 pounds of marijuana, searches for 'rightful owner'

VIERA, Fla. — A sheriff's office on the Space Coast is searching for the owner of a large amount of pot that was confiscated this week.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office posted Wednesday on Facebook that someone "lost or misplaced" about 770 pounds of high-grade marijuana.

Investigators said the weed, which they estimated to have a street value of about $2 million, was seized from a mini-storage facility in Viera, Florida.

"If the 770 pounds of marijuana belongs to you, all we need you to do is come down to our Criminal Investigative Services building on Gus Hipp Blvd. in Rockledge and claim your property with absolutely no strings attached!!" the Facebook post said. "Once we properly identify you as the rightful owner, we will gladly return your property and also make sure that both you and your property are kept in a secure area so that no one can try to rip you off!!"

In the tongue-in-cheek post, the sheriff's office said the owner of the marijuana will receive an extensive, all-expenses-paid "staycation" once they come forward.