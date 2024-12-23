Boy in hospital after drones fall from sky at Orlando holiday show

ORLANDO, Fla. — What was intended to be a dazzling festive spectacle ended in injury to a 7-year-old boy after several drones unexpectedly fell from the sky during a show in Florida on Saturday night, according to CNN affiliate reports.

Videos shared by spectators of the event at Orlando's Lake Eola Park show dozens of lit-up drones flying in synchronization — forming Christmas-themed shapes like swans, doves, Santa Claus and presents.

A few minutes into the show, multiple systems began dropping to the ground.

A boy was hit by one of the falling drones and sent to an area hospital, CNN affiliate WESH reported, citing confirmation from the Orlando Fire Department. The station reported he underwent open-heart surgery. The boy’s mother, Adriana Edgerton, told the outlet he was hit in the chest.

“Everyone’s natural instinct was to duck and scatter, and before we realized it, my daughter found my son on the floor unconscious. He had blood coming out of his face,” Edgerton said.

Edgerton told WESH that her son was hit with such force that it damaged one of his heart valves.

"The blade cut his mouth, but there’s an actual imprint of the drone on his chest," she said.

'Are they supposed to be falling?'

Footage shows multiple drones colliding out of control and falling into the lake and on land, where viewers were seen sitting on lawn chairs and picnic blankets.

“Are they supposed to be falling?” one child is heard asking in the background of a video obtained by CNN affiliate WKMG.

A description of the event mentions two drone performances: one at 6:30 p.m. and the other at 8 p.m. –– each lasting 15 minutes.

The incident occurred during the first show.

“Several small drones collided and fell into a crowd during a holiday drone show over (Lake Eola) in Orlando, Florida. The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. local time on Saturday, Dec. 21,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to WKMG, adding that the agency will investigate the incident.

Orlando city officials released a statement Sunday, according to CNN affiliates, saying “our thoughts are with the family and those impacted by the outcome of this event.”

They noted that paramedics were stationed 50 feet away from the scene of the incident and rendered aid “as soon as they made contact with the individual.”

Officials said it was the second time the city had contracted Sky Elements, the vendor supplying the drones.

“Sky Elements Drones wants to extend our sincere hope for a full and speedy recovery to those impacted at our Lake Eola show in Orlando … The well-being of our audience is our utmost priority, and we regret any distress or inconvenience caused,” the vendor said, in a statement published by Click Orlando.

“We are diligently working with the FAA and City of Orlando officials to determine the cause and are committed to establishing a clear picture of what transpired. Millions of people see our shows annually, and we are committed to maintaining the highest safety regulations set forth by the FAA.”

CNN has reached out to Orlando City officials, Orlando Fire Department, the Federal Aviation Administration and Sky Elements for further information.

