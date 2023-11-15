Bodycam video shows Florida deputies removing alligator from hotel bathtub

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Authorities have released bodycam video showing the moment Orange County deputies were called to remove an alligator from a hotel bathtub in September.

A 25-year-old woman was cited after Florida Fish and Wildlife officials said she was caught keeping an alligator in a bathtub at the Grove Resort and Water Park in Winter Garden.

FWC officials said the woman told them she was just borrowing the reptile from Croc Encounters, a wildlife park near Tampa, where she used to work.

Officials cited her with unlawful possession of an alligator. The baby gator was returned to the park safely.