Bodycam video shows Florida deputies removing alligator from hotel bathtub

Woman said she was borrowing reptile from Croc Encounters wildlife park
Authorities have released bodycam video showing the moment Orange County deputies were called to remove an alligator from a bathtub in September.
Posted at 11:13 AM, Nov 15, 2023
A 25-year-old woman was cited after Florida Fish and Wildlife officials said she was caught keeping an alligator in a bathtub at the Grove Resort and Water Park in Winter Garden.

FWC officials said the woman told them she was just borrowing the reptile from Croc Encounters, a wildlife park near Tampa, where she used to work.

Officials cited her with unlawful possession of an alligator. The baby gator was returned to the park safely.

