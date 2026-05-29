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Blue Origin rocket explodes during test at Cape Canaveral

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket caught fire during a static fire test at Cape Canaveral. No injuries were reported.
Blue Origin Rocket blows up during ground test.
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NASA Spaceflight / CNN
Blue origin rocket blows up during ground test at Kennedy Space Center
Blue Origin Rocket blows up during ground test.
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KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — A Blue Origin rocket test ended in a fiery explosion at Cape Canaveral Thursday evening.

Authorities say the explosion happened around 9 p.m. Blue Origin was conducting what is called a "hotfire," or static fire test, of the New Glenn rocket — where the rocket's engines are ignited and fired while the fully assembled vehicle is firmly secured to the launch pad.

No one was hurt.

Blue Origin released a statement on social media following the explosion.

"We experienced an anomaly during today's hotfire test. All personnel have been accounted for. We will provide updates as we learn more."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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