Blue Origin rocket explodes during test at Cape Canaveral

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — A Blue Origin rocket test ended in a fiery explosion at Cape Canaveral Thursday evening.

Authorities say the explosion happened around 9 p.m. Blue Origin was conducting what is called a "hotfire," or static fire test, of the New Glenn rocket — where the rocket's engines are ignited and fired while the fully assembled vehicle is firmly secured to the launch pad.

No one was hurt.

Blue Origin released a statement on social media following the explosion.

"We experienced an anomaly during today's hotfire test. All personnel have been accounted for. We will provide updates as we learn more."

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