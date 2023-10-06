Black bear spotted on boat in Naples, Florida

NAPLES, Fla. — Yacht club patrons in a ritzy area of Southwest Florida were surprised when they spotted a bear on a docked boat.

The black bear was spotted Wednesday evening on a catamaran docked at the Naples Sailing and Yacht Club.

The bear could be seen in pictures and videos moving around the docked boat as onlookers passed by.

Witnesses said the catamaran was docked close to downtown Naples when the animal was spotted.

Wildlife officers said the bear was probably just looking for food.

Officials encourage the public to contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission if they need to report a possible human-bear conflict or if they find a sick, injured, orphaned or dead bear.