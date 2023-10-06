Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Black bear spotted on boat in Naples, Florida

Catamaran was docked at Naples Sailing and Yacht Club
Yacht club patrons in a ritzy area of Southwest Florida were surprised when they spotted a bear on a docked boat.
Posted at 8:43 PM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 20:45:38-04

NAPLES, Fla. — Yacht club patrons in a ritzy area of Southwest Florida were surprised when they spotted a bear on a docked boat.

The black bear was spotted Wednesday evening on a catamaran docked at the Naples Sailing and Yacht Club.

The bear could be seen in pictures and videos moving around the docked boat as onlookers passed by.

Witnesses said the catamaran was docked close to downtown Naples when the animal was spotted.

Wildlife officers said the bear was probably just looking for food.

Officials encourage the public to contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission if they need to report a possible human-bear conflict or if they find a sick, injured, orphaned or dead bear.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV Talk to an Anchor One on One

LET'S HEAR IT!