Bikers, ATV riders take over major South Florida roads

MIAMI — Dozens of dirt bike and all-terrain vehicle riders are swamping major South Florida roads for the second Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in a row.

Police in Miami-Dade and Broward counties say they’re better prepared for the group than last year, when riders caused major traffic jams. Authorities have said this week that they will keep their distance as long as the riders don’t commit serious crimes or ride too dangerously.

Television helicopter video Monday showed large groups of riders on highways such as Interstate 95 popping wheelies and doing other stunts amid fairly light holiday traffic. Police did not immediately report any arrests.

Organizers of the event have said it is part of an anti-violence campaign called “bikes up, guns down.”