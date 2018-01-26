Bald eagle found dead near Florida golf course

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a bald eagle has been found dead near a Florida golf course.

The Naples Daily News reports that the bird's body was discovered Tuesday evening near the Island Country Club on Marco Island.

Marco Eagle Sanctuary Foundation founder Carl Way says the eagle appears to be male. He says the bird isn't from the Marco Island Nature Reserve, where the two adults and two babies that live there were determined to be alive and well.

Police say there were no gunshot wounds on the bird. Initial X-rays suggest the eagle died from impact trauma and internal bleeding.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took possession of the eagle's body and will determine a cause of death.