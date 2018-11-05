Baby abandoned at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, deputies say

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.-- Florida sheriff's deputies say a woman who was staying at a Disney hotel was handed an infant by a total stranger who then left.

Officials say they received a call for an abandoned baby.

They say a guest at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge told them early Sunday morning that a stranger approached her and handed her a newborn baby.

Police say it's unclear whether the two women exchanged words.

Authorities took the baby to the hospital in good health.

Deputies found the woman who handed off the baby; they say she is the baby's mother.

She has been taken to a facility for evaluation and treatment.

The incident is still under investigation.