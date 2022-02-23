Wildlife officials: Avian flu detected in some Florida birds

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a strain of avian influenza has been detected in several species of birds in several Florida counties.

The National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed cases of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza strain H5 2.3.4.4 in black vultures, a lesser scaup and other species.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Tuesday the strain is low risk to humans and no human cases have been documented in North America.

Bird deaths are being investigated in Brevard, Indian River and Volusia counties.

The strain has been documented in the United States since last year and was detected in hunter-harvested blue-winged teal in Palm Beach County in January.