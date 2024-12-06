An early look at what could come out of Florida’s ‘affordability' session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Make Florida more affordable again sounds like the big goal of 2025, according to new leaders in the state legislature. But what will that look like?

To date, the specifics are few but both the Senate President and House Speaker have told reporters they want all ideas on the table.

“I’m talking about the 25-year-old, 30-year-old, that wants to not just start their family here, but start their business here,” said Speaker Danny Perez (R-Miami). I don't want them to have to move to another state because they can't afford to start those careers here.”

“We want our economy to do well, and that's when Floridians do well,” said Senate President Ben Albritton (R-Bartow).

Eyeing auto insurance reform is Senate Minority Leader Jason Pizzo (D-Hollywood). He’s been opposed to repealing “no-fault insurance” in previous years, though recently the Democrat said he wanted to make the market more competitive to drive down costs.

“One out of four of every people that are on the road right now are uninsured — and Miami-Dade can be as high as 40%,” said Pizzo. “That drives up your auto insurance rate. Drives up mine. I don't like watching NFL Sunday football games and seeing the commercials about 'bundle and save' because we don't. You don't 'bundle and save.'”

Another round of condo reform looks likely too. The governor and a handful of lawmakers have pushed for it following recent changes in the wake of the Surfside collapse. Condo owners now face growing association fees due to new rules for inspections and building repair funds.

State New House Speaker says cost of living, affordability will be focus in 2025 Forrest Saunders

“You got to pony up all this money,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) during a roundtable discussion in September. “And so I know the legislature will look at that and see if there's a way that can be perhaps reconfigured. Then there's also the possibility that we could do some zero-interest loans…”

There are also some lawmakers looking at tax incentives for energy-efficient or weather-hardened buildings, which could impact property insurance premiums.

Meanwhile, Sen. Lori Berman (D-Boynton Beach) has offered a slate of bills dealing with the costs of childcare.

“Three of these four bills I filed last year, and they didn't get any hearings,” she said. “But I am filing them again this year because I really am hopeful.”

They’d expand parental leave for state employees. Allow campaign funds to be used for kid care. Create a universal free school breakfast and lunch program. Plus — more than double the hours of Florida’s free prekindergarten.

“The House Speaker put forth as priorities affordability,” said Berman. “I mean if we give parents the ability to have a full-day VPK program so that they don't have to pay for childcare for their children, and their children can be in school and be learning, that's a really good affordable impact on a family here in Florida.”

To date, fewer than 50 bills have been filed for 2025. We’ll likely see hundreds before the gavel drops next year, meaning this is just the start of what could be the “affordability session.”