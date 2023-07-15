Watch Now
Amtrak train partially derails in Lakeland crash with car transporter

Train departed from South Florida with 166 passengers, 10 crew members on board
Amtrak train derails closer aerial, July 14, 2023
Posted at 10:36 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 22:39:55-04

LAKELAND, Fla. — An Amtrak train that departed from South Florida partially derailed Friday night in Lakeland after it was involved in a crash with a car transporter.

The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. near Lake Parker Drive and Memorial Boulevard in Lakeland.

"Amtrak Train 92 was damaged after it came into contact with a truck-trailer combination obstructing the track at a grade crossing," Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said in an email. "The leading locomotive lost contact with the track."

There were 166 passengers and 10 crew members on the train, Woods said.

The train departed from Miami and was traveling to New York along the CSX-owned tracks, Woods said.

Authorities said seven people were hurt.

