An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old girl last seen in Jacksonville.

Taylor Williams is 3 feet tall, 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to FDLE, she was last seen in the 600 block of Ivy St. in Jacksonville, wearing purple and pink pajamas.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.