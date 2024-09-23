Amber Alert issued for Escambia County 7-month-old

An Amber Alert has been issued in Escambia County for 7-month-old Darryl Folmar III.

The child was last seen wearing red Cocomelon pajamas and a diaper in the 1400 block of East Clio Drive in Pensacola, Florida.

AMBER ALERT 🚨 Florida authorities are searching for Darryl Folmar III, last seen wearing red Cocomelon pajamas and a diaper in the 1400 block of East Clio Drive, Pensacola. He may be with Darryl Folmar Jr., who was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts, and black tennis… pic.twitter.com/UR9E33Le4M — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) September 23, 2024

The child could be in the company of the father, 35-year-old Darryl Folmar Jr., and may be traveling in a 2000 black BMW 323i, with Florida license plate tag 16EJUN.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office 2000 BMW sedan Darryl Folmar II

Folmar was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts and black tennis shoes. He has a Joker tattoo on his chest and the name "Darryl" on his right ankle. Folmar does not have custody.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office Darryl Folmar II

If you come in contact with Folmar, do not approach and contact law enforcement immediately.