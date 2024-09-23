Watch Now
Amber Alert issued for Escambia County 7-month-old

An Amber Alert has been issued in Escambia County for 7-month-old Darryl Folmar III.

The child was last seen wearing red Cocomelon pajamas and a diaper in the 1400 block of East Clio Drive in Pensacola, Florida.

The child could be in the company of the father, 35-year-old Darryl Folmar Jr., and may be traveling in a 2000 black BMW 323i, with Florida license plate tag 16EJUN.

Folmar was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts and black tennis shoes. He has a Joker tattoo on his chest and the name "Darryl" on his right ankle. Folmar does not have custody.

If you come in contact with Folmar, do not approach and contact law enforcement immediately.

