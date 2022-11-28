Watch Now
Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old girl from Jacksonville

FDLE says Kaitlynn La Rocca may be in company of 26-year-old woman
Jacksonville Missing Child, Kaitlynn La Rocca and Heaven Ulshafer
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:09 PM, Nov 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-27 22:11:38-05

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Amber Alert was issued Sunday for a missing 7-year-old girl from Jacksonville.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Kaitlynn La Rocca was last seen Saturday in the 5400 block of Los Santos Way.

State investigators believe the girl may be in the company of Heaven Ulshafer, 26.

Authorities didn't specify the relationship between the two.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the FDLE or 911.

