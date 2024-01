CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a kidnapped 8-year-old girl in the Tampa Bay area.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Monday morning that Alessia Muhaj was abducted in Clearwater.

According to the Amber Alert, Alessia was last seen on Clearwater Lago Road North. She is believed to be in the company of Renato Muhaj.

They may be traveling in a gold 2017 Kia Sportage with license plate No. EJIJ99.