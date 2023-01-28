ORLANDO, Fla. — Newly-released dash camera video from central Florida showed the terrifying moment when an Amazon delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint.

The incident happened Jan. 13 in Orange County, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said the driver was parked at an apartment complex and delivering packages when two men were waiting for him when he got back to the truck.

One of the suspects is seen holding a gun to the driver's neck.

Deputies said they made the driver give up his cellphone and wallet before the two men escaped with a number of packages.

Amazon delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Florida

The driver was not hurt.

The suspects, Arkimase Divinard, 22, and Joel Aime, 23, have been arrested in connection to the attack.

They are facing charges of robbery with a firearm.

The sheriff's office said the two suspects have a long criminal record.

Between them, they have 85 felony charges and 11 convictions.