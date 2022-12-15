Alligator will be euthanized after attacking a man near pond in Sanibel

SANIBEL, Fla. — A man is in the hospital after an alligator bit him Thursday morning on Sanibel Island, and according to Florida's Fish and Wildlife, the gator will be put to sleep.

The attack happened on the 2400 block of Periwinkle Way around 11:00 am. Around 2:00 in the afternoon was first responders were able to get the alligator out of the pond.

After the gator was captured FWC's gator trappers gave Fox 4 a closer look of the gator that bit a man's arm.

FWC’s gator trappers gave us a close up of the gator after it was captured. There were three in the truck, but the one from the attack is the biggest one. They did say the gator will be put asleep.



Full story: https://t.co/s8YiqlIH9V pic.twitter.com/E1AvLHu7IS — Briana Brownlee (@BreBrownleeTV) December 15, 2022

“He’s a big guy, he said his arm was hurting pretty good," said Sanibel Fire's Division Chief Tim Barrett. "But he’s a pretty tough old boy. Lost a lot of blood, but he’s fine.”

Chief Barrett explained that the worker is from Arkansas and washing his hands in the pond when he was attacked.

“A pretty good size gator...about 8 to 10 POfeet gator came up and grabbed him by the arm. It was bit of a struggle,” Chief Barett said.

Luckily the man was able to pull himself free, but he did lose a lot of blood.

About three hours after the attack, first responders were able to get the gator out of the pond. Chief Barrett explained that capturing the gator was kind of like fishing.

“Sometimes they will use a big hook, and a large piece of meat and throw it out there and catch him, ” Chief Barrett said.

Police just captured the gator that bit a man’s arm on Sanibel Island. According to Sanibel Fire the man was “severely” bitten but is expected to be okay.

FULL STORY:https://t.co/s8YiqlIH9V pic.twitter.com/HIf2fsEoQj — Briana Brownlee (@BreBrownleeTV) December 15, 2022

Gators are common in Florida and Chief Barrett said they respond to these types of calls more often than you will think. So he wants everyone to remember to be cautious.

"Pretty much every body of water has an alligator in it, including some swimming pools," Chief Barrett said.

At last check the victim is in the hospital, but is expected to be okay.