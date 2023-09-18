Alligator missing upper jaw has new forever home at Gatorland

ORLANDO, Fla. — An alligator missing its upper jaw has found a new home at Gatorland in Florida.

Gatorland Director Mike Hileman said the gator with the half snout is settling in at the central Florida park.

"We've moved her into her own little bungalow," Hileman told Orlando NBC affiliate WESH.

Earlier this month, the alligator was spotted near a lake in Sanford. A park regular took a picture and posted it on Facebook, creating a viral sensation.

Protecting Paradise Crocodile pulled from lake in Broward County neighborhood Brandon Beyer, WSVN via CNN Newsource

So far, the gator seems to be enjoying its new home, Hileman said.

"Alligators have personalities, kind of like people," he said. "Some days it's a good day. Some days it's a bad day."

Gatorland specialists said the gator is a female. They suspect her snout was sliced off by a boat propeller and that she's been living off smaller animals like frogs and snails.

"That wound that she has has healed over," Hileman said. "So, she has been able to feed herself without a top jaw for some time now. That's impressive."

Gatorland will feed her with bite-size pieces of chicken, fish and steak.