Alligator hunters can now hunt 24 hours a day during season

Alligator hunting is popular.

Starting later this week, people can begin applying for permits for the season that runs from mid-August to November.

But a change is coming. Permitted hunters can now hunt 24 hours a day if they want.

Kevin Brotz hunts alligators and guides others who want to land one. He's not sure how many people will hunt midday now that it's okay to do so for permitted hunters during the season.

"An hour or two here of there would have been maybe a better option because that middle of the day, it's so hot," Brotz said.

FWC says expanding to 24 hours a day during gator hunting season, gives more hunting opportunities, also more flexibility for those who want to take part.

A member of an animal rights protection group, Bryan Wilson feels there should be hours of the day when gators are off limits. He fears pleasure boaters might see more than they'd like.

"Expanding this hunt is going in the wrong direction," said Wilson. "For anybody who doesn't want to see an alligator shot in the head on Florida's waterways, we encourage to contact FWC and tell them this rule is going in the wrong direction."

FWC said in a statement that in the past starting at 5 in the afternoon and ending at 10 in the morning, already led to overlapped times when other users were recreating on Florida water bodies.

And that "we don't expect a dramatic shift in the number of people taking advantage of these increased hours."

Brotz says in years of alligator hunting, he's rarely had any issues with others.

"I haven't experienced that, I've been at the boat ramp with fisherman, boaters, etc, coming and going. They see a gator, they get excited but I've never had a negative tone to that interaction," Brotz said.

The state is not increasing the number of hunting permits, just the hours they can be used.