Alligator Alcatraz sits empty as ICE moves detainees during hurricane season

The high-security immigration detention facility deep in the Florida Everglades, widely known as "Alligator Alcatraz," is now completely empty of detainees, raising new questions about the facility's future and the fate of the hundreds of people who were held there.

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Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed detainees were transferred to other facilities as hurricane season begins, but the agency has not disclosed when the clearout took place, how many people were moved, or where they were sent — leaving families, attorneys and advocates scrambling for answers.

In a statement, ICE said: "As we enter into hurricane season, ICE and the state of Florida have moved illegal aliens from the soft sided facility. For the safety of the illegal alien detainees, we transferred them to other facilities."

The explanation has done little to satisfy critics, who say the move reflects mounting public pressure and unresolved problems at the facility rather than a straight forward safety precaution.

A facility under scrutiny from the start

The temporary detention facility opened July 1, 2025 — during hurricane season itself — a fact critics were quick to point out when ICE cited storm safety as the reason for the latest transfers.

From the moment it opened, the remote Everglades location drew protests, legal challenges, and questions about conditions inside.

When the facility first opened, Gov. Ron DeSantis was asked directly whether the state had an evacuation plan for the roughly 3,000 detainees housed there.

"Of course, every building in Florida has hurricane plans. These can withstand about 115 mph," DeSantis said.

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Despite those assurances, reports of flooding inside the facility emerged throughout the season. Officials said the structure was later tightened to address the problem, but according to the American Civil Liberties Union, detainees were not removed from the facility at that time — undercutting the argument that hurricane safety has been a consistent priority.

At least two federal lawsuits have been filed against the facility since it opened, citing environmental and land lawsuits as well as civil rights of detainees. Those cases remain pending.

Attorneys say detainees scattered across the country

Immigration attorney Richard Hujber, who has represented detainees held at the facility, said he does not believe hurricane safety is the driving force behind the transfers. His clients, he said, have been sent to facilities spread across multiple states with little notice.

"I don't really buy that as the reason or the rationale for this," Hujber said. "I've got clients in Tacoma, Washington; in Aurora, Colorado; Texas, Louisiana, you name it," Hujber said.

The widespread transfers have made it difficult for attorneys to maintain contact with their clients and for families to track where their loved ones have been sent — a situation advocates describe as deeply troubling.

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With Hujber receiving calls with the person on the other line asking, "Where is my husband, where's the father, where's, you know, it's really disturbing for a lot of the families to not know where they are for days."

Hujber said the facility going empty does not necessarily mean the pending federal lawsuits will be resolved quickly or dismissed outright.

"I don't think they're going to necessarily be dismissed, but we'll see. It depends on the case," Hujber said.

DeSantis addresses the clearout

On June 16, DeSantis was questioned about the facility being emptied. He suggested the original timeline for the facility may be nearing its end, but stopped short of saying it would close permanently.

"Our mission continues whether or not Alligator Alcatraz is necessary or not. I think when we did it we thought it would be six months to a year," DeSantis said in part.

DeSantis also acknowledged that "an ungodly amount of money" — including taxpayer dollars — has been invested in the facility. He did not say whether detainees would return after hurricane season ends or outline any long-term plans for the site. State and federal officials have not answered those questions.

Advocates say the fight is not over

Noelle Damico of the Workers Circle has been among the most visible opponents of the facility since it opened, organizing and participating in protests outside its gates. She said the detainee transfers are not the result of weather concerns — they are the result of sustained public pressure.

"Families are in anguish. They're waiting to find where has my loved one been sent," Damico said.

She also does not believe the reason for the clear out has to do with hurricane season. Rather, she says, "We, the people, are doing this. The government is responding to pressure."

Damico said the facility sitting empty is a significant moment, but not the end of the campaign against it.

"We're not stopping until that place is finally shut down," Damico said.

What happens next at the facility remains unclear. Officials have not said whether it will be repopulated after hurricane season, repurposed, or shut down — leaving its future, and the future of those who were held there, unresolved.

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