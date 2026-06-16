ICE confirms transfer of detainees out of 'Alligator Alcatraz' ahead of hurricane season

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed that detainees have been moved out of a temporary detention site in Florida commonly referred to as "Alligator Alcatraz," citing hurricane preparedness and safety concerns as the state enters peak storm season.

In a statement provided to reporters, ICE said:

"As we enter into hurricane season, ICE and the state of Florida have moved illegal aliens from the soft-sided facility. For the safety of the illegal alien detainees, we transferred them to other facilities."

The agency did not immediately specify how many people were relocated or where they were transferred.

With Atlantic hurricane season underway, authorities said the decision was made to reduce risk to detainees in the event of severe weather impacts.

Florida's hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, a period when the state frequently faces tropical storms and hurricanes capable of causing widespread flooding, wind damage, and power outages.

ICE did not say whether detainees would be returned to the facility after the storm season, or if operations at the site would continue in another capacity. State officials have also not publicly outlined any changes to long-term use of the detention site.

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