Actor Dave Bautista adopts 2 abandoned pit bulls from Florida animal shelter

Posted: 9:02 AM, Nov 14, 2019
Updated: 2019-11-14 09:02:02-05
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MTV
(EDITORS NOTE: Image has been processed using digital filters) Dave Bautista attends the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MTV)
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida animal shelter sent out a desperate plea after someone had abandoned two pit bull dogs. But volunteers never expected the post would catch the attention of “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Dave Bautista.

The 6-year-old pit bulls, Maggie and Ollie, were handed over to the county after their owner had a baby. Volunteers from Rescue Me Tampa wrote a post seeking someone who would take both dogs, writing they’d been together their whole life.

That was last month. A week later, the group posted a picture of the star hugging the two pups and announcing he had adopted them. The rescuers said Bautista is spoiling the rescue dogs with Tempur-Pedic dog beds, a large gated property and doggy doors everywhere.

