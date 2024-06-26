'Active shooter situation' in Melbourne 'contained,' no threat to public, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — An active shooter situation in a Central Florida community on Wednesday has been "contained" and there is "no further threat to public safety," police said.

According to the Melbourne Police Department, the agency received a call about a suspicious man in the area of South Babcock Street and West Strawbridge Avenue.

When officers arrived, the man went inside an apartment complex and shot at officers. The officers were not hurt and did not return fire, Melbourne police said.

In a Facebook post just before 11 a.m., police said the "incident has been contained."

"While there will still be a law enforcement presence in the area, there is no further threat to public safety," the Melbourne Police Department wrote.

No other information about the suspected gunman has been released.

During Wednesday morning's standoff, officers surrounded the apartment complex and told residents to "shelter in place."

Multiple agencies were involved in the standoff including Melbourne police, Palm Bay police, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

WATCH: Melbourne police chief talks 'active shooter situation'

Melbourne is located in Brevard County, approximately one hour north of Vero Beach.