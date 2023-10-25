Active investigations stopped warnings to arcades over illegal activity

WEST PALM BEACH — Although some arcades received warnings, local law enforcement agencies asked the Florida Gaming Control Commission to not send written warnings about operating illegal slot machines.

Data, which were provided to WPTV through a public records request, shows people continued to complain about losing money and not receiving payouts sometimes after agencies became aware of a possible illegal arcade.

For example, records show an individual complained about not being paid a jackpot at an arcade in West Palm Beach in September 2023. Before the individual filed their complaints, the Florida Gaming Control Commission received four other complaints about the same facility.

According to the regulatory agency's records, it sent a letter to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in January 2023 before it was asked to not send any letters to the business because the facility was involved in an active investigation.

Records show the Florida Gaming Control Commission was asked not to send letters warning arcades in Palm Beach County about running illegal slot machines about 35 times.

Teri Barbera, who is the director of the bureau of public affairs for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, said it cannot discuss active investigations in a written statement to WPTV.

Eric Carr, who is a spokesperson for the Florida Gaming Control Commission, said these facilities are breeding grounds for secondary crimes with connections to organized crime, money laundering, and human trafficking. He said it's possible there is more illegal activity than just illegal slot machines.

"If there's a place that's under surveillance in a bigger warrant they wouldn't be put on a raid just for the machines," Carr said. "Every case is individual and they are treated differently."

The possession of a slot machine at any location other than a licensed facility is subject to a fine or penalty worth up to $10,000 per machine, according to the Florida Gaming Control Commission.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office performed four raids on arcades in its county over the last six weeks. Records from the Florida Gaming Control Commission show the sheriff's office also asked to not send letters warning about possible illegal slot machines.

WPTV found an arcade in Indian River County advertising cash payouts in September. It has received two warnings from the Florida Gaming Control Commission about operating illegal slot machines.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said in an email it has closed a number of arcades, but it couldn't provide information about an active investigation with local and statewide partners.