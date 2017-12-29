Accused double murderer Markeith Loyd says he's 'master of my own guise'
Associated Press
12:46 PM, Dec 29, 2017
Share Article
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and a Florida police officer has written to a judge, seeking all documents in his case.
In the handwritten letter dated Dec. 15, the Orlando Sentinel reports that Markeith Loyd wrote that he is "the master of my own guise." He added that any defense attorneys who file motions in his name will find themselves "jumped on."