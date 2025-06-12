9-year-old girl snorkeling off Boca Grande, Florida, suffers severe hand injury after vicious shark attack

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. — A 9-year-old girl is recovering after a vicious shark attack along Florida's west coast.

The child, Leah Lendel, was snorkeling Wednesday with her siblings in waters off Boca Grande in Lee County.

A local construction worker described the girl's terrified screams that came from the beach after the attack.

"I was thinking they were playing around, but when I heard them screaming for help, that's when we got out there and saw the little girl crying. Everybody was in shock," the construction worker said.

The child was airlifted to a hospital in Tampa more than 100 miles away.

Her hand was partly severed, but doctors performed emergency surgery.

Her uncle told NBC News in a statement overnight that "the doctors were able to do some miracles and put her hand back together."

The child's mother, Nadia posted on Instagram asking everyone to "keep our family in your prayers."

University of Florida data from 2024 said the Sunshine State is home to 50% of shark bites in the U.S. and 30% of all attacks worldwide.

It's unclear what type of shark injured Leah.