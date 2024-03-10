Watch Now
70-foot whale beached off Florida's Gulf Coast

Beached whale on Venice Beach..jpg
Venice Police Department/Facebook
Posted at 11:53 AM, Mar 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-10 11:53:20-04

VENICE, Fla. — Authorities were working to assist a beached whale that is stranded on a sandbar off Florida's Gulf Coast on Sunday morning.

The Venice Police Department said in a Facebook post that the whale is about 70 feet long. It beached on a sandbar that is about 50 yards from Service Club Park.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and staff from Mote Marine Laboratory were also assisting, the post said.

Police said they haven't determined what type of whale it is.

Venice is about 75 miles south of Tampa.

