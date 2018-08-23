7-foot red tailed boa constrictor captured in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. -- Fire officials captured a massive red-tailed boa hiding in a grassy area in Miami Lakes.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Venom Response Unit responded Wednesday to reports of the 7-foot boa near NW 162nd Street and NW 84th Avenue.

The snake, not wanting to be bothered, was no match for the officer, who was able to capture and bag it safely.

Story from our news partner NBC 6