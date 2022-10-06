Watch Now
7 bodies believed to be of Cuban migrants found in Florida Keys

2 more bodies found earlier this week on or near Boca Chica Key
Florida Keys commercial fishing boat departs Islamorada, Sept. 30, 2022
Andy Newman/AP
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, a Florida Keys commercial fishing boat departs Islamorada, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, so the crew can check survivability of their lobster traps following Hurricane Ian's tropical storm-force winds on waters off the Florida Keys.
Posted at 8:37 AM, Oct 06, 2022
KEY WEST, Fla. — Two more bodies believed to be of Cuban migrants have been found in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said Wednesday that the bodies were found earlier this week on or near Boca Chica Key.

Linhardt said a female's body was found Monday afternoon on the oceanside of Boca Chica Key. He said another female's body was discovered Tuesday morning, also on the oceanside.

That brings the total number of bodies found since Sept. 29 to seven.

Detectives believe all are Cuban migrants.

Their deaths are likely linked to Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Sept. 28 in southwest Florida.

Linhardt said foul play is not suspected and autopsy results are pending.

