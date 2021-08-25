61% of Floridians believe COVID-19 surge was preventable, new poll says

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in Florida, a new poll finds that most Floridians believe the latest surge was preventable.

Quinnipiac surveyed 997 adults in Florida from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21 to find out how Floridians are feeling as their state takes centerstage in the national coronavirus debate.

In regards to the recent wave of COVID-19, 61% of Floridians believe the rise of coronavirus cases was preventable, 59% percent say the spread of COVID-19 in the state is out of control, while 34% say it is under control.

Voters were also asked if they believe Gov. Ron DeSantis is helping or hurting efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. Forty-six percent said he's hurting those efforts, 41% said he was helping them and 12% are undecided.

The poll showed a stark contrast between parties with 75% percent of Republicans saying DeSantis is helping, but 94% of Democrats saying he is hurting. Independents are evenly split, with 44% saying he’s hurting efforts and 39% saying he’s helping.

The poll results also showed that 60% of those surveyed support requiring students, teachers and staff to wear masks in schools, while 36% oppose it.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is currently battling several school districts across the state and a lawsuit from parents over his ban of mask mandates in school.

When asked whether they support the governor's threat to withhold school leader salaries if they require students to wear masks, 69% said no, 25% yes, and 6% are undecided.

