4-year-old shot, killed while riding in car in Tampa

Police say shooting doesn't appear to be random
Police investigate after a 4-year-old child was shot to death while riding in a car along Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa.
Posted at 4:22 PM, Aug 23, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — A 4-year-old child was shot and killed while riding in a car in Tampa, police said.

The shooting occurred Sunday night along Hillsborough Avenue near 43rd Street.

Tampa police Detective Rose Angelakopoulos said someone shot at the vehicle while the child was inside.

"The child was struck by a bullet and rushed to a nearby hospital, where the child died," Angelakopoulos said.

Investigators don't believe the shooting was random.

Surveillance video from shortly before the shooting showed the silver car being followed by another darker vehicle.

