4 people killed in 2-vehicle crash in rural Florida

SEBRING, Fla. (AP) -- Four people in a rural part of Florida died in a two-vehicle crash, according to authorities.
Troopers said a van carrying three people was traveling through Highlands County, Florida on Saturday when the driver lost control, crossed the center line and crashed into a sports utility vehicle with two people.
The van caught fire after the crash before coming to a stop.
Both passengers in the SUV and two passengers in the van were killed, authorities said.
The surviving occupant of the van was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.