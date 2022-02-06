4 people killed in 2-vehicle crash in rural Florida

SEBRING, Fla. (AP) -- Four people in a rural part of Florida died in a two-vehicle crash, according to authorities.

Troopers said a van carrying three people was traveling through Highlands County, Florida on Saturday when the driver lost control, crossed the center line and crashed into a sports utility vehicle with two people.

The van caught fire after the crash before coming to a stop.

Both passengers in the SUV and two passengers in the van were killed, authorities said.

The surviving occupant of the van was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.