3 men charged with operating theft ring of more than $100,000 from Home Depots

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Three men are accused of operating an organized retail theft ring of more than $100,000 from Home Depot stores in 11 counties in South and Central Florida, including Palm Beach, Indian River, Martin, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, Attorney General Ashley Moody's office announced Monday.

The other counties are Brevard, Collier, Charlotte, Lee, Sarasota and Seminoles.

Vicky Popat, Christopher Abad and Christopher Eduardo Baglin switched barcodes on expensive roof sealers for less-expensive items, according to investigators. Over three years, the group bought 281 buckets of Henry 887 Tropi-Cool roof sealer costing $248-$445 and switched the codes with Henry 345 Pre-Mixed Floor Patch, costing $9.98, at self-checkout stations in more than 25 theft incidents from Home Depot stores, according to prosecutors.

They are accused of switching four to 16 buckets per transaction.

Abad and Baglin are in the Indian River County jail and Popat in Broward County.

“This group switched barcodes at self-checkout stations on expensive roof sealers for items that cost 95-97% less, and hit multiple Home Depot stores a day — ultimately stealing more than $100,000," Moody said. "Florida is a law-and-order state, and we are dismantling organized retail theft rings. Now, this group faces our statewide prosecutors and time in prison, where I can promise there is no self-checkout line.”

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement handled the investigation.

"I’m proud of our Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement for helping to end a 3-year-long organized crime spree," Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson said. "While some progressive states may look the other way or pursue reduced charges for retail theft, this operation sends a clear message that Florida is relentless in our pursuit of justice and will not tolerate this criminal activity."

Popat was charged with one count of grand theft over $100,000. Abad and Baglin are charged with one count of grand theft over $20,000. All members of the group are charged with one count of scheme to defraud over $20,000.