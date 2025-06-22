25 missing children recovered in Florida during multi-agency operation

FLORIDA — A coordinated 3-day operation led by the National Child Protection Task Force (NCPTF) has resulted in the recovery of 25 missing and endangered children across six Northeast Florida counties, officials announced Wednesday, June 18.

In what was NCPTF’s first-ever Missing Child Rescue Operation in the region, law enforcement and child protection agencies from local, state, and federal levels joined forces with nonprofit and private partners to locate children reported missing in Clay, Duval, St. Johns, Nassau, Putnam, and Flagler Counties.

The task force, in partnership with the Tim Tebow Foundation, used advanced investigative technology and trauma-informed strategies to identify children and uncover new leads in other open cases. Throughout the mission, participating teams reviewed case files, tracked down information in real-time, and ensured that recovered youth were met with immediate care.

The Florida Department of Children and Families, along with advocacy organizations and local service providers, coordinated post-recovery services—including counseling, hygiene supplies, food, and comfort items—to support the children and reduce the risk of future missing episodes.

“Every missing child deserves a community that refuses to give up,” said Kevin Branzetti, CEO and co-founder of NCPTF.

“In Northeast Florida, that’s exactly what happened… We didn’t just find missing children—we built trust, strengthened systems, and showed what’s possible when people put purpose over ego.”

Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation, emphasized the power of collaboration:

“Our heart is to fight for the world’s most vulnerable people—the real MVPs—and we’re encouraged we could help impact lives this week.”

Law enforcement officials said investigations remain ongoing, with the potential for additional rescues in the days ahead.

