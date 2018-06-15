Charges dropped against 2 University of Central Florida students accused of rape
9:29 AM, Apr 25, 2018
10:31 AM, Jun 15, 2018
UPDATE:
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against two University of Central Florida students who were accused of raping a woman at a fraternity party.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that the Orange-Osceola State Attorney's Office filed a notice Thursday saying the case wasn't suitable for prosecution.
Orange County deputies arrested 20-year-old David Anthony Kirk and 26-year-old Jack Ryan Smith in April. An arrest report says the woman was too drunk to consent to sex when she was assaulted at what was described as a "party home" for the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.
Several days later, the university suspended Alpha Tau Omega, accusing the fraternity of disruptive and alcohol-related conduct. It was the fraternity's second suspension since July, when another woman reported being raped during a party.
EARLIER:
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A University of Central Florida fraternity has been placed on interim suspension after a woman told authorities she was gang-raped during a party near the campus.
Orange County Sheriff's deputies arrested 20-year-old David Anthony Kirk and 26-year-old Jack Ryan Smith on Saturday.
On Tuesday, the university accused Alpha Tau Omega fraternity of disruptive and alcohol-related conduct. It's the fraternity's second suspension since July, when another woman reported being raped during a party.
An arrest report says the woman attended a Friday night party at what was described as a "party home" for the fraternity.
In a statement, the national fraternity said it supports the woman. The statement said the party wasn't a fraternity event.
Smith bonded out of jail. Kirk remains in jail. Attorneys aren't listed on jail records.