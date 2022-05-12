Watch
2 sperm whales die within week in Florida Keys

AP
In this photo provided by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is a beached sperm whale Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in the Keys, Fla. Two sperm whales have died within a week of each other in the Florida Keys, but officials didn’t immediately see a connection between the deaths. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials say a calf died after beaching itself on Key Largo last Wednesday. Then an adult male, nearly 50 feet long, shown here was found beached Tuesday night about 15 miles northeast of Key West. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission via AP)
Posted at 11:26 AM, May 12, 2022
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Two sperm whales have died within a week of each other in the Florida Keys, but officials didn’t immediately see a connection between the deaths.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials say a calf died after beaching itself on Key Largo last Wednesday.

Then an adult male, nearly 50 feet long, was found beached Tuesday night about 15 miles northeast of Key West.

The remains were towed to a nearby marina early Wednesday morning.

Officials say a necropsy on the calf determined that it likely died from being separated from its mother.

Officials were studying the adult corpse Wednesday, noting that the animal appeared to be emaciated.

