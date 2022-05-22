Watch
2 separate groups of Cuban migrants land in South Florida

Posted at 6:27 PM, May 22, 2022
GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Two separate groups of migrants from Cuba landed in South Florida on Sunday, authorities said.

The first group of 10 migrants made landfall in the Florida Keys early Sunday.

They were taken into custody and are the subjects of an investigation, Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a tweet.

The second group of six migrants swam ashore near Golden Beach in Miami-Dade County several hours later after their vessel capsized.

There were no reported injuries, Slosar said.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
