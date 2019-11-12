2 riders dead after motorcycles collide in Florida

MOORE HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man and a Texas man were killed when their motorcycles collided on a Florida road.

A Florida Highway Patrol report says 26-year-old Steve Nunes Jr., of Saginaw, Texas, and 29-year-old Fabio Ramos, of Cape Coral, Florida, died at the scene of Saturday's crash after being thrown from their bikes.

Troopers say both men were traveling in the same direction on a rural road east of Babcock Ranch Preserve when Nunes, riding a Ducati, made an improper U-turn in the direct path of Ramos' 2017 BMW motorcycle.

FHP says Ramos was wearing a helmet, and Nunes was not.

It wasn't immediately clear if the riders knew each other. The crash remains under investigation.

